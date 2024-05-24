Keeping in view the soaring temperature in many parts of north India, the Indian Meteorological Department declared Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat region as "Red Alert" areas.

Residents of these areas have been suggested to take extra precautions to protect themselves from the severe weather conditions.

"Very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages. Extreme care is needed for vulnerable people", the IMD said in its bulletin issued on Friday.

As per the IMD bulletin heatwave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh.

"Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Gujarat and in isolated pockets of Jammu-division, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra. Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over the Gujarat region since May 15th. Saurashtra and Kutch since the 16th of May and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan since the 17th of May", the bulletin reads.

Above-normal temperatures were recorded in many parts of north India on Thursday

On Thursday maximum temperatures were in the range of 44-47°C in many places over Rajasthan, in some places over West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state, and in isolated pockets over southwest Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 48.8°C was reported at Barmer (Rajasthan) over the country.

Similarly, the temperature was recorded in the range of 40- 44°C in many places over East Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and in isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra.

These were above normal by 2-4°C over most parts of Rajasthan, in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state, in isolated pockets of Jammu division, south Haryana, Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and rise by 2°C thereafter.

Warning of heatwave in next five days

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Gujarat state from the 24th to the 28th of May.

West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to witness heatwaves on May 25 while East Uttar Pradesh from May 26 to 28 and West Madhya Pradesh on 27th and 28th.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many/most parts of Rajasthan from May 24th to 28th in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh from May 25th and 28th. West Uttar Pradesh from 26th to 28th, in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh from 24th to 26th, and Delhi from 24th to 28th.