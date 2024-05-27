Amid scorching heat in different parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a petition is filed with the National Human Rights Commission to declare summer vacations in the schools falling under the summer zones across the UT.

Eminent RTI activist of J&K Raman Sharma filed this petition in light of the severe heat wave currently affecting the summer zones of the UT.

Sharma's petition, dated May 27, 2024, urgently calls for the declaration of summer vacations in schools across the region to safeguard the health and well-being of school-going children.

The RTI activist, in a request to the NHRC, highlighted the distressing impact of the relentlessly high temperatures on school-going children. He pointed out that many schools lack adequate cooling facilities, turning them into oppressive environments that pose significant health risks such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes.

In his petition addressed to NHRC Chairman Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Sharma emphasized the immediate need for intervention of the Commission to direct the Jammu and Kashmir Government and the Department of School Education to declare Summer Vacations at the earliest. He stressed that declaring summer vacations at the given time is a proactive measure necessary to protect children, parents, and educational staff from hazardous weather conditions.

"The health and safety of our children should be of paramount importance," Sharma stated. "Immediate action is crucial to prevent further risk of heat-related illnesses and to ensure the overall well-being of the school community."

Sharma urged the NHRC to recognize the urgency of the circumstances and to take swift action to address this pressing issue.

Authorities already changed school timings

As reported earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has already ordered a change in the timings of schools in the summer zone from May 20. This step was taken after temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius in the plains of Jammu province, especially in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts.

Because of an intense heat wave, the School Education Department (SED) has directed all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to revise timing in consultation with concerned deputy commissioners. It has been directed to observe class work from 0800 hours to 1200 hours in summer zone areas of the Jammu region. The maximum temperature in Jammu has been between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius for the last 10 days, forcing people to stay indoors.

Temperature continues to hover above normal in J&K

The temperature continued to hover above normal in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir as the Weather Department forecast another dry and hot day in the next two days.

As per the Meteorological Department, generally dry weather is expected till May 28 even though the possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

From May 29–31, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder is likely at isolated places towards afternoon.

Overall, no significant weather activity is expected until this month's end.

"Heatwave over plains of Jammu & Kashmir divisions and hot and dry weather is likely over hilly districts during next two days," the Wheather Department predicted, adding, "People should avoid heat exposure and drink a lot of fluid and water."