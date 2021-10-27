The wait is finally over, and the most anticipated trailer of Rajinikanth's new movie Annaatthe has been released by Sun Pictures. The trailer has already gone viral on YouTube, and within two hours, it has racked up more than 1.5 million views on YouTube. Directed by Siva, this film has an ensemble star cast that includes, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Kushboo Sundar, Meena, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Annaatthe promises to be a rural mass masala entertainer

Director Siva is known for making high voltage mass masala entertainers, and he has previously proved his talent by making films like Siruthai, Veeram, and Vishwasam. The trailer of Annaatthe indicates that director Siva has made a rural entertainer, with elements like brother-sister bonding and revenge.

In the trailer, we can see Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh sharing brother-sister love, and later, the characters of Meena and Khushboo Sunder get introduced. Rajinikanth can be seen dancing, laughing, and cheering in the initial moments of the trailer, very similar to what Ajith Kumar did in Vishwaasam.

Later, the trailer shifts gear, and the action-packed portions slowly start unveiling. The audience gets introduced to baddies, and the entire geography of the film shifts to an urban area. Rajinikanth soon starts showing his powerful faces, and can be seen beating up antagonists in his usual style. The trailer of Annaatthe strongly indicates that the first half of the movie will be set in a rural area, and the second half will showcase the journey of Rajinikanth to seek vengeance.

Annaatthe to be released on Diwali

The release of the trailer has elevated the hype surrounding Annaatthe to new heights. Moreover, Annaatthe marks the union of Superstar Rajinikanth with hitmaker Siva for the first time. A teaser of the film was released a few weeks back, and it also received positive responses from audiences.

Annaatthe will have a grand theatrical release on November 04, as a part of the Diwali celebrations.