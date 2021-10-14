The wait is finally over, and the much-anticipated teaser of Annaatthe has been released by Sun Pictures on October 14, at 06.00 PM. Directed by Siva, this film features none other than Rajinikanth in the lead role. Expectations surrounding the movie are already sky-high, as Siva, who is known for making several blockbuster films has joined hands with Rajinikanth for the first time in his career.

Annaatthe teaser: An in and out Rajinikanth show

Annaatthe is all about Rajinikanth. We will not be able to see any other actor in this one-minute and 44 seconds video. It is real Rajinikanth's one-man show from the beginning to the end.

In the initial moments of the teaser, we can see that charming Rajinikanth in white and white attire. But soon, he reveals that he has another face that is deadly in nature. From the very next moment, the ultimate show begins. Rajinikanth can be seen beating up the baddies, carrying out explosions, delivering powerful punchlines, and walking in his unique style and swag.

The teaser is a tailormade treat for Rajinikanth fans, as the director did not introduce any of the other characters in this clip. This teaser gives a glimpse of the movie, and audiences will get an idea that it will be an entertainer like Vishwasam.

Annaatthe: All you need to know

Apart from Rajinikanth, this film also stars Kushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthi Suresh, Soori, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Abhimanyu Singh in other crucial roles. Lyric videos which were released recently indicate that Nayanthara will be paired with Rajinikanth in this movie.

The major highlight of Annaatthe will be D Imman's background score and songs. Imman's music has played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the teaser, and audiences are really expecting big from this young musician.