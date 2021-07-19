Soundarya Rajinikanth has exciting news for her fans in store. The filmmaker and daughter of the Tamil superstar is pregnant with her second child.

She had married businessman Vishagan in February 2019. Both the persons started their new journeys in their lives after their failed marriages in the past. While the former had tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Kumar and divorced after seven years into her marriage, the latter too is said to be a divorcee.

It has to be noted that Soundarya has a seven-year son Ved Krishna from her first marriage.

However, Ved Krishna and Vishagan gel well. In fact, Vishagan married Soundarya only after Ved started bonding well with her husband.

It means Rajinikanth, who is busy with his next film Annaatthe, will become a grandfather again.

Soundarya on Vishagan-Ved Bonding

"Ved took a liking the first time he met Vishagan. I showed him Vishagan's picture and said: "see daddy". Vishagan is very patient with Ved. It was the Muhurtham time and Ved wasn't at the Mandapam yet. I was really tensed but Vishagan turned towards me and said, "I will not marry you until Ved arrives." Ved feels a sense of protection with Vishagan and that's what I needed.

We wanted our kid to see and know everything. Vishagan actually asked permission from Ved if he could marry me and we have taken a video of that. We will show Ved the video once he turns 18," Soundarya had said about their her husband and son's equation.

Even after marriage, Soundarya has been posting a lot of pictures of her baby with its step-father, indicating they both enjoy each other's company.

Vishagan Vanangamudi is also the owner of a pharmaceutical company and the son of businessman Vanangamudi.

He made his acting debut in Manoj Beedha's Vanjagar Ulagam and was part of a few movies in small roles. Reports say that he was the first choice to play the lead in Sigappu Rojakkal 2.

Coming back to her profession, she made her directorial debut with India's first motion-capture technology film Kochadaiiyaan, which starred Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Her second movie was VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2).