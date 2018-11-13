Soundarya Rajinikanth, who divorced her first husband Ashwin in 2017, had her engagement with a lesser-known actor and businessman, Vishagan Vanangamudi. The actress will tie the knot with him in January 2019.

Like Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi had also ended his first marriage. He made his acting debut in Manoj Beedha's Vanjagar Ulagam and was part of a few movies in small roles. Reports say that he was the first choice to play the lead in Sigappu Rojakkal 2.

Vishagan Vanangamudi is also the owner of a pharmaceutical company and the son of businessman Vanangamudi.

Coming back to her profession, she made her directorial debut with India's first motion-capture technology film Kochadaiiyaan, which starred Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Her second movie was VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2)

Soundarya ended her seven-year marriage with industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in July 2017. They parted ways due to irreconcilable differences. She has a five-year-old son from her first marriage.