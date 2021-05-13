Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has got his second jab of Covid-19 on Thursday, 13 May. The 69-year old actor took it at a hospital in Chennai a day after returning to Chennai from Hyderabad following the completion of the latest schedule of shooting of his upcoming movie Annatthhe.

Tweet Not So Sweet

His publicist Riaz K Ahmed had initially announced the news of Rajinikanth taking the second jab at his residence. Many slammed the Tamil superstar for taking it at home while the common man struggles to get it despite standing in long queues in front of hospitals.

Riaz K Ahmed quickly clarified that Rajini took the second jab at a hospital and deleted the earlier tweet. However, the actor's fans were happy that their icon has taken the two jabs as it will inspire many people, who are skeptical about taking the Covid-19 vaccination.

Funny Messages

Nonetheless, social media was flooded with memes and funny messages of Rajinikanth taking the Covid-19 vaccination. Jokes around Rajini's heroism are quite popular on social media sites and the superstar himself does not complain about funny messages doing rounds about him.

Check out Some Hilarious reactions over Rajini taking the second jab of Covid-19 vaccination.

DrDentist: You mean- "Covid 19 vaccine got second dose of #Rajinikanth "

SHASHANK BARANWAL: Corona finally gets vaccinated today #Rajinikanth

g0v!ñD $#@®mA: Doctors taking sample from body of Rajini Sir to make Vaccines.

#Rajinikanth

Annaatthhe Shooting

After almost a month, the shooting of Annatthhe was completed a few days ago. The multilingual movie was launched a day before his birthday in December 2019. The film has completed a few schedules of shoot but the filming got delayed due to Covid-10 lockdown.

The makers are now eyeing Diwali 2021 for its release.

The film unites Siruthai Siva with Rajinikanth for the first time. Sun Pictures-produced Annaatthhe is a rural entertainer in which Nayanthara plays the female lead. Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Soori, Jagapathi Babu, and others are in the cast.