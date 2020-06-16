Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend and "Pavitra Rishta" co-actor Ankita Lokhande visited the late actor's residence in Bandra on Tuesday to meet his family.

Ankita was in a relationship with Sushant for almost six years until 2016, and videos and pictures of the actress entering his are doing the rounds of social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Ankita outside Sushant's building. She actress is seen in a white suit and a face mask.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

The actor became a household name with the TV show "Pavitra Rishta" before foraying Bollywood.

He made his big screen debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che", and is also known for his roles in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichhore", among others.

The actor's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.