Ankit Madaan, born and raised in Delhi had big dreams in his eyes and wanted to do something big on the online platform. After finishing his graduation in Journalism, he tried MBA but was dropped out as he always wanted to be an entrepreneur.

He did two jobs - one to learn how to do business ans one to learn how not to do a business. He started a few YouTube channels and one of them is The Hasley India. This YouTube channel has about 1.2 M subscribers and over 100 Million views and 200 Million views on Instagram.

This success of this channel helped him start another YouTube channel - What The fukrey which again has 1.1 M subs. On Women's Day this year, he started a women centric channel with his brother which focus on women related content. The name of the channepbis Pataakha

Pataakha is just two months old and already gained a lot of popularity. It has about 120k + subscribers and over 7-8 Million views already. Currently, he is at a planning stage to get on all the major sectors like Unscripted content , Tech etc and have their in house properties in all the sectors.

About his work, Ankit shared, "Since being a YouTuber, I understand the issues that YouTubers face in terms of brands and monetize their content. I started an exclusive management company FameGame Management with my colleague Pranav, which exclusively manages major huge YouTubers in the country like Ashish Chanchlani, Slayy Point, Rishhsome, Triggered Insaan and major Instagram Influencers exclusively. We help them with the branding and 360 degree strategy around growth and monetization."