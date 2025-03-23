Rumours of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary having parted ways has left their fans and followers heartbroken. It was the duo's decision to unfollow one another that raised eyebrows. And now, Ankit's sudden move of leaving their show – 'Tere Ho Jayein Hum' – has further amplified the news of them moving their own paths.

Ankit announces quitting the show

Ankit recently said in an interview that he has quit the show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta to work on himself. "I backed out of the project with Ravi, Sargun. I don't think that I would be able to do something for that project right now. And maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge myself," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Gupta also shut down rumours of him joining Khatron Ke Khiladi and added, "And as I said, maybe that's the reason I will not do Khatron Ke Khiladi again this year. I'm just taking time for myself, so I'm not thinking about work right now."

Priyankit's roller-coaster relationship

Ankit and Priyanka's relationship has been through a rollercoaster of emotions. When the duo came on Bigg Boss, it was evident that the two were in love but it was commitment issues that drove them away from one another. While Priyanka wanted to settle down, Ankit feared marriage. And it seems, it was the same issue that could have driven them apart.

Barun Sobti to replace?

Amid Ankit's exit, there have been rumours of Barun Sobti replacing the actor. Barun is one of the biggest and most popular faces on the small screen. And hence, there couldn't have been a better replacement for Gupta than Barun Sobti.