Popular Bigg Boss contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have long been adored by fans, who consider them one of television's most beloved pairs. The duo frequently shares affectionate pictures on social media, leaving fans swooning over their chemistry. Many often flood the comments section, eagerly asking if they plan to take the next step and get married.

Despite the excitement surrounding their relationship, Priyanka and Ankit have never publicly confirmed being a couple, consistently referring to each other as "best friends." However, recent reports have sparked speculation about trouble in paradise.

Rumors are swirling that Priyanka and Ankit have parted ways, though neither has officially confirmed the breakup. Speculation intensified after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani further fueled the rumors with an Instagram post claiming that Priyanka abruptly left the house she shared with Ankit. According to his report, the couple had been in a live-in relationship but decided to part ways after facing unresolved differences.

Lalwani's post stated: "The Udaariyaan couple was deeply in love and had even considered marriage. However, as their relationship started to falter, they took their time to decide whether they truly wanted to spend their lives together. Ultimately, they concluded that they would be better off apart. Their breakup is rumored to have been far from amicable."

While fans await an official statement from the actors, the news has left many heartbroken.