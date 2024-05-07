Anjali Arora will soon be seen as Sita in Abhishek Singh's directorial Shri Ramayan Katha. Inspired by the Hindu epic, the social media star will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita. Anjali calls herself fortunate and blessed to have bagged the role. However, she hasn't been ignorant to the fact that she will be compared to Sai Pallavi playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Anjali has told ETimes in an interview that she will be happy to be compared to a Bollywood actress, if that happens. She has also revealed that she was informed of many actresses auditioning for the part that she bagged. "I don't understand how a cheap character like her can get opportunity to work as Mata Sita," wrote a user. "She is doing mata sita role boycott her she is not deserving this," another user commented.

"Girls like her shouldn't get to play Mata Sita roles," a social media user commented. "She doesn't deserve to play Mata sita," another social media user wrote. "Who would have cast her as Mata Sita? What would the thought be behind casting someone like her?" asked one more social media user. "Boycott her she doesn't deserve it," a comment read.

With tremendous popularity, Anjali has also been a victim of negative publicity. The influencer became a victim of a fake MMS which showed her in objectionable manner. Talking to Sidharth Kannan in his show, Anjali Arora had reasoned that people who can't reach her level and can't maintain a healthy competition resort to such tactics.

Anjali had said that people don't realise that she also has a family, parents and a younger brother who also come across such negative and fake content.