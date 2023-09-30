Anirudh Ravichander, the prolific music composer and singer, has captivated Indian cinema with his chart-topping music and blockbuster movie soundtracks. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Anirudh shared an intimate glimpse into his career, shedding light on a remarkable gift from none other than Tamil cinema's beloved star, Thalapathy Vijay. This special gift has a deep connection with their hit film "Kaththi" and has become an integral part of Anirudh's creative process.

A Musical Bond: Anirudh and Thalapathy Vijay

Anirudh Ravichander, known for his musical prowess, recently made his Bollywood debut with "Jawan," starring Shah Rukh Khan, under the direction of renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee. However, it's his enduring collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay that has left an indelible mark on his career.

The Gift that Resonates: A Classic Black Piano

During his conversation with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Anirudh Ravichander shared the story behind one of the most cherished gifts he's ever received - a classic black piano from Thalapathy Vijay. This surprise gift came after their music album for the 2014 film "Kaththi" achieved chart-topping success in the Tamil film industry.

The Piano's Role in Anirudh's Compositions

The piano gifted by Thalapathy Vijay holds a special place in Anirudh's heart and studio. He revealed that every new composition he creates begins on this piano. The versions recorded with this cherished instrument are the ones presented to film directors for approval. If the tune gets the director's nod, Anirudh proceeds to record the song with other instruments and vocals. This personal touch highlights the mutual respect and deep bond between Anirudh Ravichander and Thalapathy Vijay.

Anirudh's Ongoing Success

Anirudh Ravichander's career is on an upward trajectory, with recent successes like "Jawan" and "Jailer," starring Rajinikanth. He is set to collaborate once again with Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, following the phenomenal success of "Master." Additionally, Anirudh has been confirmed as the composer for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled "Thalaivar 171." He is also joining hands with Kamal Haasan for "Indian 2," the eagerly awaited sequel to the blockbuster "Indian," marking his first collaboration with director S. Shankar.