Film producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of senior actor Anil Kapoor, and sister of Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Although the Kapoors did not make any official announcement on this milestone event in their family, the activity outside their Juhu home on Saturday, especially the steady stream of arrivals of family and close friends, confirmed the social media chatter about the marriage.

Rhea Kapoor is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. It's time now for 'Rhea Di Wedding'.

Rhea is the senior actor and his costume designer wife Sunita Kapoor's younger daughter. Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Since the morning of Saturday, several cars were coming into the Kapoor bungalow, ferrying in the extended family, from Boney and Sanjeev Kapoor, to Rhea's cousins Arjun, Sharanya and Khushi.

Parallel to the news of the marriage breaking out, pictures of Karan and Rhea are being seen a lot more on social media.

In her last post on her official Instagram handle, Rhea wrote: "I really really think the secret to being loved is to love. The secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend."