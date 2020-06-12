Once the lockdown is lifted, Kareena Kapoor Khan hopes to bond once again with her friend, producer Rhea Kapoor, over "cocktails".

On Thursday, Rhea took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture that shows her on a walk with Kareena.

"On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown like...," Rhea captioned the post.

Re-posting the same image, Kareena wrote: "Can't wait .. at the Connaught."

Kareena has worked in Rhea's 2018 production "Veere Di Wedding". The film was shot after Kareena gave birth to son Taimur. Recently, the film completed two years, and the whole cast, including Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania took to social media to celebrate virtually.

"One of my favourite films with the best girls...right after Tim was born," Kareena had shared.

Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film is about the lives of four friends who deal with trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

Kareena will be next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starre "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump". She is also a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".