The audience is eagerly waiting for a number of upcoming films, including the Kamal Haasan starring Indian 2. This Shankar directorial is a sequel to the 1996 released Indian, where Kamal Haasan was seen playing Senapathy, a rebellion freedom fighter.

Seems like the makers are still ina bid to finalise the cast for certain crucial roles. Latest reports revealed that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Indian 2.

Shankar has earlier worked with Anil in Nayak, which marked his directorial debut in Bollywood. The film was the remake of Mudhalvan.

According to reports, Anil Kapoor will be playing the antagonist in Indian 2 and he has already begun shooting for his portions. It was an exciting opportunity for the senior actor to bag such a prestigious project for his Tamil debut.

Besides Kamal, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet in key roles. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Vennela Kishore, RJ Balaji, Vidyut Jammwal, Samuthirakani, Anant Mahadevan, Nedumudi Venu and Delhi Ganesh are also a part of the project. Anirudh Ravichander has been signed to compose music for the flick.

R Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad will edit the movie. The shooting has been happening at a brisk pace and official updates about the film are awaited.