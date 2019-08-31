Kamal Haasan's Indian had a compelling and inspiring story with the Ulaganayagan donning two roles of an aged patriot Senapathi and his corrupt son Chandru. It was about how the hero eliminated the corruption from the system by killing the corrupt bureaucrats.

Cine-goers across the nation were in awe of Senapathi's make-up as many could not even recognise that Kamal Haasan was playing the role. The film was a hit at the Tamil box office, but in other languages like Telugu and Hindi.

Now, Shankar is back with its sequel with Kamal Haasan playing the role of Senapathi, who killed his son Chandru in the climax of India. The upcoming movie has fresh faces like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the important roles.

The latest development is that the outline of the story of Indian 2 is leaked online. As per the reports, Siddharth plays the role of a courageous video blogger who shoots shocking videos of issues plaguing the society.

Senapathi gets to know about the pathetic situation of the society through his videos. What affect it has on him becomes the crux of the story.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has joined the second schedule of shooting of his much-delayed movie Indian 2. Siddharth, Rakul and Priya have been part of this schedule, while Kajal Aggarwal, whose dates were reportedly wasted due to the delay in the shoot, will be joining the shoot in November.

Lyca Productions is funding the movie, which is said to be made on the budget of Rs 200+ crore in multiple languages.