Actress Kajal Aggarwal is pretty much busy with a handful number of projects in her kitty and her schedules are tight, as she is shooting for them back to back. She was recently seen in Sharwanand starrer Ranarangam and Jaya Rami starrer Comali, which are made in Telugu and Tamil, respectively. Both of these films were released on August 15 and have done really well at the box office.

As per the latest update, it is said that the actress has agreed to do a peppy number in Trivikram Srinivas directorial and Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vykuntapuram Lo, which is slated for release next year. Speculations have been rife that the makers have approached the actress and that has given a nod to the song. A huge set is erected in Hyderabad for the song and she is going to begin shooting for it very soon. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited in the coming days.

Ala Vykuntapuram Lo has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and this is her second film with Allu Arjun. This film has Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Navdeep, Sathyaraj, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and others in key roles. The film will have music composed by SS Thaman, cinematography by PS Vonid and editing by Navin Nooli.

More than 70 per cent of the film's shooting is completed till now, and Allu Arjun has dubbed for his role too. The title has been announced recently and it has received a good response, which has made the filmmakers pretty much happy. The teaser is expected to be unveiled soon.

This song will be Kajal's second special number and the first one was Pakka Local in Jr NTR's Janatha Garage. She has done some really good films like Magadheera, Darling, Mr Perfect, Brindavanam, Businessman, Baadshah, Temper, Khaidi No.50, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Sita, and others.

Currently, Kajal Aggarwal is busy shooting for Indian 2, which is being directed by Shankar and has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. Kajal will be having a get up in this film which is a sequel of Indian. The film is expected to release later next year.