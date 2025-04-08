It was a night to remember for RCB fans, as they clinched a thrilling win against the Mumbai Indians at their home ground, Wankhede, after a decade. Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.

Virat Kohli was the man of the hour, hammering a brilliant 67 off 42 balls. However, the star batter, known for his temper and on-field aggression, lost his cool during the match.

Here's what happened!

RCB's Yash Dayal, who bowled, got Suryakumar to mistime the shot, sending the ball high into the air. But in a moment of miscommunication, Dayal and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma collided, resulting in a dropped catch.

Virat Kohli's response was immediate and intense. He threw his cap to the ground and gestured angrily, clearly dismayed by the lapse in coordination that allowed. The clip of his reaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans and cricket experts both sympathising with his passion and criticising the fielding error.

The stands at Wankhede were star-studded, as several stars turned up to support their favorite teams. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared to be cheering for the Mumbai Indians as she clapped with joy when Hardik Pandya took Virat Kohli's wicket. Shefali Bagga, Sohail Khan, and Akash and Shloka Ambani were also spotted in the stands.

After the victory, Virat celebrated with joy, dancing on the field as the team broke their long winless streak at Wankhede.

Another highlight of the evening was the heartwarming moment between the Pandya brothers. Hardik and Krunal shared a hug during the post-match on the field.

RCB now have six points and is placed third on the points table.