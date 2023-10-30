Indians are over the moon, after the historic win against England. India vs England on Sunday was indeed a momentous match as India emerged victorious by 100 runs. England limited India to a score of 229/9 in 50 overs. Despite a strong start by Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli punches the sofa in frustration after his first duck in the Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli was out on duck. It was an easy catch by Ben Stokes. The cricketer got angry after his dismissal, and the broadcasters focussed on Kohli, who was seated In frustration was seen punching his chair.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami was the show stealer as he took four wickets, sending Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Adil Rashid back to the pavilion. Jasprit Bumrah made crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Dawid Malan, Joe Root and Mark Wood, while Kuldeep Yadav clinched Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone's wicket. Ravindra Jadeja took Chris Woakes' wicket.

After the win, the 50,000 people at the Lucknow stadium sang Vande Mataram.

England skipper Jos Buttler said at the time of the toss, "We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a tough decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team."

India captain Rohit Sharma said at the time of the toss, "We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. It's a good surface, it has played well for the 100 overs. It's quite important to think like that and is also important to play well. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back."

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

India was at the top spot in the points table, while England, which had been languishing at the bottom

India has won all the matches so far. The World Cup campaign began with a thrilling six-wicket win against Australia and then won against Afghanistan, triumphing with an eight-wicket victory.

India won against Pakistan on Voter 14, 2023. The winning streak continued as India emerged victorious against Bangladesh.

India then played against New Zealand and secured a four-wicket win.

Team India will now take on Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.