Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B-town. The actor is busing shooting for Bigg Boss's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes streams on Friday and Saturday at 9 PM. Apart from that he is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3.

The actor has already dropped the first song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' of his highly anticipated film Tiger 3.

The actor was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and during his visit he attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Several pictures and videos of the actor watching the match have gone viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina seated next to Salman Khan. ? pic.twitter.com/pvDuDUlRN3 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) October 28, 2023

However, what caught Netizens eyes was Salman being seated in the front row alongside ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez.

In the clip, Salman is focused on watching the match while Ronaldo is seen taking a selfie with his wife Georgina. As soon as the picture went viral. Fans flooded the comments section with relatable memes and also called this the biggest "crossover,"

A user wrote, one expressing, "Greatest footballer and greatest actor," while another simply stated, "Jalwa hai bhaijaan ka (It's Salman's charm)."

A comment read, "Mother of all crossovers".

Most of them averred, 'If Ronaldo knows who is Salman Khan??'

A user wrote, "Does Ronaldo even know Salman..??"

On Sunday morning, Salman returned to Mumbai. He was seen arriving at the private airport of Kalina, Mumbai. He was spotted by paparazzi.

Work Front

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released on November 12. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist.