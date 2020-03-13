Sonam Kapoor never shies away from giving her opinions or suggestions. Amidst the Coronavirus, widespread, the Veere Di Wedding actress lashed out at an NBA player Rudy Gobert calling him irresponsible.

On Twitter, Sonam Kapoor re-tweeted a tweet made by The Washington Post that read, "NBA players Rudy Gobert mocked the coronavirus by touching reporters' mics and phones. Then he tested positive." After reading the post made by the news portal, Sonam Kapoor went on to tweet, "Irresponsible," calling NBA player Rudy Gobert irresponsible for his actions.

Meanwhile, according to the tweet by the news portal, Rudy Gobert made fun of the rapidly spreading coronavirus with the media. The NBA player joked with the media representatives and reporters present at the news conference at Utah Jazz's scheduled game in Oklahoma City by making sure he touches all the microphones and recording devices placed in front of him just before he left, later being detected positive for the virus.

We too don't support or encourage such behavior by the NBA players. On the contrary, with almost more than 50 COVID-19 cases detected positive in India. After Parineeti Chopra took to social media to spread awareness about the deadly virus, Sonam Kapoor also requested fans to take necessary precautions. Sonam also asked fans around the world and the country to stay safe!