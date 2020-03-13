Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for making illogical and absurd statements on social media. People often find it amusing to go through his social media timeline and fulfill their daily dose of laughter. And yet again, KRK has managed to be at his dumbest best by listing out some of his own precautionary measures to avoid getting infected with the deadly Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

According to KRK, the best ways to battle Corona is to stay at home with your partner, have sex every 2 hours so that you won't feel like leaving the house due to fatigue. He also advised people to keep eating almonds with honey to reserve more energy to have more sex. And trust us, out of all KRK's nonsensical claims, this can easily be termed as his most dumbest claim that has been ever made in his entire life.

"Best way to avoid #Corona!

1) Stay at home with your partner!

2) Have sex every 2 hours to remain tired, So you won't feel to go out of the house.

3) Keep eating almonds with honey, So you will keep getting energy to have more sex!

All the very best!" KRK tweeted.

Not just KRK, but many people including politicians like UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya and others have also made absurd claims on prevention of Coronavirus outbreak. They said that 'gaumutra' and 'gobar' can be used to cure Coronavirus which literally made people roll on the floor with laughter.

Washing hands properly may prevent Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, the state governments across the country have been issuing notices to keep schools, colleges, cinema halls and highly crowded areas shut to avoid people having close contact with each other.

Randeep Guleria, Director at AIIMS, New Delhi has listed out guidelines on proper handwashing technique saying that washing hands properly may play a pivotal role in preventing the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Wash your hands with soap and water after visiting neighbourhoods, public places. Use proper method to wash hands. Rub your hands together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands' palms and between your fingers and under your nails."

"Wash both hands with water thoroughly with soap under the thumbs and wrists," Guleria said.

Guleria added that a hand sanitiser can be used to keep hands clean while travelling. The Delhi government has advised the people to ignore the crowded areas for a few days.

(With IANS Inputs)