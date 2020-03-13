Parineeti Chopra is just like her sister - a versatile actress and an amazing singer. Her songs such as "Mana ki hum yaar nahi" (Meri Pyaari Bindu) with Ayushmann Khurrana and Teri Mitti in Kesari by Dharma Productions, gathered lots of appreciations. Though we have seen the actress singing on several occasions, this is the first time she has been found singing with someone. Yes, this time, Ishqzaade fame can be seen singing with her younger brother Shivang Chopra in their car.

Big sister Parineeti shared the impromptu video of the brother-sister duo singing 'Teri Aankhon Ke Siva' from the movie Chirag. She captioned it, "My little baby brother @shivangchopra99 and me. We have been doing these impromptu singing sessions for 20 years now. We could sing anywhere! Now waiting for a music director to "discover" us and give us a song!! Anyone listening? We are enthu, will work hard, and no tantrums. (Price on request) #Audition #MusicDirectorsPleaseNotice #NoAutotune"

This post has been grabbing the attention of ace music directors. The rap star of Bollywood Badshah also showered love over this most. Music director Amaal Mallik wrote, "Sureele Bachhe, Studio Aao ". Similarly, social media influencer and artist Kusha Kapila wrote, "Riyaaaaz pakka hai ".

Parineeti's next flick

When Parineeti first released her song in Meri Pyaari Bindu, she had to face a lot of backslashes as fans claimed that the song has been autotuned. Ever since then, we have spotted the actress singing impromptu live songs at various shows. On the work front, Parineeti is all pepped up for her release, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor under the direction of Dibakar Banarjee.

As per the trailer, Arjun will be playing the role of a Haryanvi cop, whereas Parineeti will don the character of a mysterious corporate employee living in Delhi. Talking about the film, Dibakar has stated, "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other but can't survive without each other."