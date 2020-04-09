Akkineni Nagarjuna is said to be angry with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, who preferred Mahesh Babu to Naga Chaitanya, and asked his son to ditch his next project with him.

It is known that Parasuram, who made his debut as an independent director with Yuvatha in 2008, scored a blockbuster with Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Devarakonda. Post this success, the director was flooded with several offers, but he carefully chose one project to direct Naga Chaitanya.

But Naga Chaitanya had already signed to act in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming movie titled Love Story starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead opposite him. He is currently busy with its shooting. More than a year passed after the release of Geetha Govindam and Parasuram had been waiting to launch his project with Chay. This is when he came in contact with Mahesh Babu.

It was reported that Parasuram narrated a story to Mahesh Babu, who was impressed with it and agreed to work with the director. But when he learned about his next film with Naga Chaitanya, the superstar asked him to complete the movie and he could start his film after wrapping it up. But the director said that he did not want to work on Chay's film, as he cannot wait for long.

"Mahesh has advised Parasuram that he can finish his film with Naga Chaitanya and then take up the film with him. But Parasuram has told him that he doesn't want to do Chaitanya's film as it will take a lot of time, and that he prefers to wait till Mahesh completes Chiru's film," Deccan Chronicle had recently quoted a source as saying.

The latest buzz in the industry is that Akkineni Nagarjuna is very angry with Parasuram's ditching his son's movie. The senior actor is said to have asked Naga Chaitanya to skip the film and continue with other films that he has committed to do. It is rumoured that Chay has two other films ready and is planning to launch them once the lockdown is over.