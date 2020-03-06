It's no secret that Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the closest friends in the Bollywood industry. The producer-actor duo has worked together in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmastra (yet to be released).

The duo often pulls each other's leg at a public platform and once KJo had revealed that the Tamasha actor needed to set better relationship boundaries.

He made the startling comment in a radio show, Calling Karan. KJo had joined hands with a leading FM channel as a Radio Jockey (RJ) a few years ago. He had turned a 'love guru' giving relationship advice to people on his show. Giving his own touch to the RJ role, he had added his famous rapid-fire section to it but with a twist. Instead of Karan quizzing the caller, the callers had a rapid-fire round with him.

In one of these rounds, the Brahmastra co-producer had revealed that once he got angry with Ranbir and shouted at him. Apparently, Ranbir took Karan's phone and read all his personal messages, which irked the filmmaker.

Here are the Q&A round between caller and Karan:

Caller: Which is the most important relationship boundary for you?

Karan: Privacy. I think you can't cross this boundary as this is the most important one.

Caller: Which Bollywood star has no boundaries?

Karan: Ranbir Kapoor

Caller: Have you ever caught someone checking your phone without your permission and what did you do?

Karan: Ranbir Kapoor. I shouted at him but he managed to break the code of my phone. I changed that code and he even got that code. So, I don't know how he manages that but I think he works for the company that makes my phones.

Caller: Which Bollywood couple needs to set better relationship boundaries?

Karan: Anyone who is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.