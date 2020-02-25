Sourav Ganguly could become the next Indian cricketer after MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev to have a biopic on his life. The former Indian cricketer, who is currently serving as the president of BCCI, could have a biopic on his life directed by Karan Johar, with Hrithik Roshan taking up the lead actor's role, as per reports.

MS Dhoni's film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story released in 2016 and was a big success. Another former Indian captain Kapil Dev's biopic, '83' is in the making, and judging by its stellar star cast, it seems like a blockbuster project as well.

Dada on MS Dhoni's biopic

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly could very well be the next in line to get a sports biopic on his life, as Karan Johar reportedly wants to collaborate with Ganguly. As per reports in Mirror, Karan is very keen on this project and has already met the current BCCI president a couple of times.

The report further added that Dharma Productions' team is on the lookout for a lead actor regarding the same, and Ganguly himself would like Hrithik Roshan to take up the role.

Earlier, when Dada was quizzed about his biopic, he revealed that he had a chat with Ekta Kapoor once, but nothing came out of it.

"Is it, Ekta Kapoor? Then yes, she approached me and we talked about it once. Nothing went further than that. I have never thought of a biopic [on me] though there are a host of sports biopics being made. If there is time, then someone will make one on me. Hope people would be interested in seeing the film," said Sourav Ganguly.

Furthermore, speaking about the previous biopics in Bollywood, Dada added, "I liked the MS Dhoni biopic, [M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story]. Tendulkar's biopic [Sachin A Billion Dreams] was a little different. Now we have a film on the 1983 World Cup-winning team. That will be huge and I will watch it. As far as my biopic is concerned, we will wait and see."

If this project indeed does come to fruition, it will be yet another treat for cricket fans with Kapil Dev's biopic '83' also scheduled to release later this year.