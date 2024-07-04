It's indeed a proud moment for millions of Indians as Team India has arrived in Delhi with the World Cup trophy. Several pictures and videos of Team India players arriving in India have surfaced online.

From happy dance to cricketers posing with the trophy. Virat was shocked seeing the crowd at the airport and his hotel. Rohit, Virat and Rahul Dravid cut a huge three-tier cake arranged for the teammates on their arrival at ITC Grand Maratha.

Angry fans slam Natasa as she refuses to write appreciation post for team India, Hardik Pandya

Wishes from all over the world have poured in for the team India. Even cricketer's wives have penned heartfelt notes appreciating and lauding their performance after the win. However, Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife refuses to share a note for team India or husband Hardik Pandya.

Natasa is very active on social media and is sharing posts of her fit check and make-up regime but hasn't said anything about the cricketer.

Netizens are enraged over Natasa's attitude and have brutally slammed her.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Hardik wins the world cup....where is the appreciation post..?"

Another mentioned, "Let's report her account.."

Natasa despite her usual activity on social media, Natasa's lack of a congratulatory post for Hardik or the Indian cricket team has sparked rumours of divorce.

A Reddit user drew attention to the absence of any celebratory post from Natasa on her Instagram handle.

The user shared a screenshot and commented, "Looks like Hardik Pandya has separated from his wife Natasa Stankovic because it is weird she did not post anything on social media about India's WC win or congratulating her husband who played a very important role. She is quite active on social media."

How did rumours of Natasa and Hardik's split begin?

Rumours of a split began when a Redditor noticed that Natasa had removed Hardik's last name from her Instagram handle and didn't attend any IPL matches.

Natasa and Hardik got married in 2020 and are parents to a 3-year-old son, Agastya Pandya. Earlier this year, Natasa faced significant trolling, with some blaming her for Hardik's underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the Mumbai Indians.