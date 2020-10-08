Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail yesterday October 7 in the drug case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. But seems like this decision by the court has not gone well with actor Shekhar Suman.

After Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda and others got bail on Wednesday, actor Shekhar Suman said it was difficult to fight a system.

Expressing on his disagreement on the court's decision he wrote: "Rhea gets bail out of jail.No contradiction in CBI and AIIMS report.Miranda n Dipesh granted bail.No second forensic team to be formed.THE END. Ghar Chalein? Murder theory put to rest next to SSR.The rest don't matter.Rest in peace SSR."

He continued, "Let's not stay in denial.We have created the system.we can't fight against it.we have to accept their verdict.We fought for the CBI..so now?? Legally, this is end of the road,Emotionally we will go on fighting."

Expressing his disappointment, he further added: "I'm hugely disappointed..angry n despaired but never mind There is a God above.We will all leave everything to him now. Miracles do happen."

He later wrote how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tried hard: "We had too much faith in CBI.I think the CBI did all it cld..but bcoz the case was handed over to them late they too were helpless.They tried v hard to find some evidence but I guess it was too late."

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea in a drugs case related to Sushant's death. The court rejected the argument that celebrities deserve especially harsh treatment in such cases so as to 'send out a message'. After 28 days, Rhea stepped out of the Byculla women's prison around 5.30 pm amid a scrum of mediapersons.