Angelina Jolie may never marry again. After the long-winded and harrowing divorce process with Brad Pitt, the Maleficent actress may have given up on marriage.

Reportedly Angelina Jolie officially dropped Pitt from her last name and sources are now saying that the 'Maleficent' star might want to remain single forever. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now officially single, but Angelina Jolie is in no rush to get into a relationship. The actress is sad that a very big and meaningful part of her life has now come to an end. Angelina Jolie had a lot of love for Brad Pitt and thought that the Pitt name would always be part of her, so the divorce and the name change has been challenging for her. The power couple, dubbed, "Brangelina" were together for over a decade, but after two years of marriage, the pair decided to call it quits. But since then, their divorce proceedings have moved rather slow.

Brad Pitt's frustration at the pace of his divorce proceedings began to show when he blamed Angelina Jolie for stalling the process. Angelina's camp responded by saying that the actress wanted the divorce process to be fair to herself and her kids and she didn't mind how long that took. A source close to Angelina Jolie told HollywoodLife exclusively that the name change is helping her come to terms with the end of her marriage. "Angelina is living life in acceptance that things are over for good with Brad and that with her removing his last name, they are moving further away from each other, and she is OK with all of it," the source said.

Angelina Jolie is not letting her divorce slow down her career though, the actress just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an unspecified role and will soon be seen reprising her role as the villainous Maleficent for the Disney sequel.