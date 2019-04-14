Brad Pitt seems excited to be single again. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star is glad that finally some progress is being made in his divorce proceedings. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce almost two and a half years ago.

Reportedly Brad Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie can now declare themselves as officially single again for the first time since their marriage in 2014 as the former couple was granted the legal status change by a judge in a recent ruling, a source told HollywoodLife, even though their divorce has yet to be finalized. Recently Brad voiced his frustration by pointing the blame at Angelina Jolie for dragging the proceedings, to which Angelina Jolie's people responded by pointing out that she indeed wants the proceedings to be slow and fair.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dated for nearly eight years and were married for two. Brad Pitt seems ready to move on, but it looks like Angelina Jolie still doesn't want to let go of her ex. Supposedly the legal move that granted them their official single status is called bifurcation and both Brad and Angelina requested it, according to court documents involved in the case.

"Brad feels great to officially be single and getting these documents filed was really important to him," a second source exclusively told HL. The source added that Brad Pitt is ready to move on even though there is still a long way to go for his divorce from Angelina Jolie to be official. Reportedly Brad Pitt feels that the recent change in his status is a step in the right direction.