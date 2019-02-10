Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight has recently talked about his daughter and what exactly he feels about Angelina's custody battle with Brad Pitt.

Divorces are tough and when you are invested personally and professionally, splitting from your partner makes everything difficult. Something similar might have happened with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who decided to end their decade long affair in 2016. Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight recently talked about the custody battle of his daughter with Brad and what exactly he wishes for his daughter's estranged husband.

Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight talked to Us Weekly at the 2019 Movieguide Awards in Hollywood and stated that Angelina is very much invested in her children and has apparently got some great qualities.

"She's a very invested mom. She's on it. She's on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day," the 80-year-old Jon said. "Very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She's got all these great qualities."

In addition to this, Jon Voight also revealed his true feelings for Brad Pitt and for the rest of the family members.

"I pray for all the members of the family — Brad as well. Everybody's gonna be OK. That's it," he said.

So, from his statement, it looks like there is no bad blood between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were fighting over the custody battle of their six children ever since they announced their separation. Reportedly, Brad wanted more time to spend with his kids but Angelina wished otherwise. Back in December 2018, both Brad and Angelina reportedly signed some agreement and may have come on terms with each other regarding the custody of their six children.

Jon Voight also noted that despite the long legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, his daughter and her six children are doing well. Jon also talked about the idea of his grandchildren joining the entertainment business.

"Each one of the kids has got a lot of that. They're familiar with it all. Which way they will go with all of that? That's their environment growing up. Will they be actors? I don't know. They're certainly entertaining me!"

Meanwhile, ever since their divorce, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have tried their best to create a positive environment for their six children. The former couple has also dedicated their respective hours in staying healthy and creating some good cinema.