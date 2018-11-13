Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are taking their divorce fight for custody of their six children to court. As per reports, a trial is set to begin on December 4, which will decide the future of Brad & Angelina's six children. However, a recent report allegedly claimed that the Academy Award-winning actress is reportedly planning the future of all of her six children without any inputs from Brad Pitt.

As per the latest report by RadarOnline, Angelina Jolie recently visited Seoul, South Korea, along with her 17-year-old son Maddox. The Tomb Raider movie actress took Maddox to the capital city of South Korea in order to consider where he might go to attend the college, adds the report.

In addition to this, an alleged source went on to claim that Angelina Jolie is deciding the future of her six children as young adults without Brad Pitt's say in it.

"The trip to Seoul with Maddox was totally orchestrated by Angelina, who's planning to oversee each of the kids' next steps as personally as she possibly can. The last person she wants input or suggestions from is Brad, who has to fight through the courts for any possible say about anything," the alleged insider adds.

After two years of marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in September 2016. The pair has six children together and ever since the filling of their divorce, they are on a quest to find a mutually agreeable custody arrangement. A source recently revealed to E! News that the former couple is still "working together towards an out of court settlement. Angelina is not seeking sole custody of the kids, she still supports the reconciliation of the children with their father."

It should be noted that Angelina Jolie has never said anything bad about Brad Pitt and has always admired him as a father. At the same time, Brad Pitt has acknowledged that Angelina is a wonderful mother.

The claims made by RadarOnline are not confirmed by any reps and there are chances that the report is nothing but yet another fabricated news about the private lives of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.