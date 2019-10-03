Angelina Jolie is keeping herself busy after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt. The gorgeous actress has been a crush to many, boys and girls alike. But now, the "Maleficent" actress has revealed who she had a serious crush on.

Apparently, Angelina Jolie confessed to having a crush on her co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, revealing that she found her 'very hot'. Reportedly, the 44-year-old is doing the press tour with her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil co-stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer and let it slip that growing up she found Michelle "very hot" and that she had a massive crush on Michelle as a teen. Especially in her iconic role as Elvira in 1983's Scarface.

Michelle Pfieffer is no stranger to being the object of crushes either. The actress has had quite a few urns in movies that have left boys and girls hot at the collar. Her role in "Batman Returns" as Catwoman is one such example.

The actresses sat down with a reporter from Access Hollywood and when asked who her teen crush was Angelina hesitated and looked down in deep thought. Then Elle jumped in to say "Danny Zuko in Grease," referring to the character. Angelina Jolie then turned to Michelle and said, "I loved you in Grease" as she starred in the original 1978 film's 1982 sequel. "Was I your teen crush" Michelle slyly asked the mother of six who responded "Actually I was definitely into you. When you sang 'Cool Rider' on that ladder, you were very hot. Scarface also, I had a crush on you."

Being the object of Angelina Jolie's affections certainly is quite flattering and the way Angelina expresses her crush just makes her all the more adorable. You can check out the video here: