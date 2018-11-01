The internet is filled with some crazy stories and rumours about Brad Pitt and his soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The acclaimed actress and philanthropist is busy with her movie projects and her ongoing divorce battle with Brad and is reportedly not dating anyone.

However, a shocking report recently claimed that Angelina is dating Jennifer Aniston's former husband Justin Theroux. The bogus claims were soon debunked by a fact-checking website.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in September 2016. Ever since then, the former couple is concentrating on their career and taking care of their six children. At the same time, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their decision to end their marriage in February and the couple has reportedly moved on in their respective lives.

As of now, all the mentioned stars are focusing on their career. However, a report by Life & Style allegedly claimed that Brad and Jennifer's former spouses are reportedly into each other.

The magazine stated that both Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux have "gone out a bunch of times" and their friends reportedly think that the former partners of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have started to develop feelings for each other.

As per the report by the magazine, Angelina met Justin at a restaurant in NYC in August to discuss a movie project, but they both found out later that they share something common.

"Since that night, their relationship has only grown in momentum and intensity," an alleged insider further contends. "Friends wouldn't be surprised if they're sending steamy texts and having secret sleepovers. It's the best-kept secret, but it's not like Angie is worried about the romance getting out. The reality is that they're really into each other."

In addition to this, the unproven insider went on to claim that whatever Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux are up to, they are apparently not doing any good to Jennifer Aniston.

"I don't care how much chemistry Angie and Justin have, what they're doing to Jen is just plain cruel. She'll be devastated when she finds out. Can you imagine? The woman who wrecked your marriage to Brad is now dating your last ex-husband? Jen will be in tears."

Gossip Cop checked in with Justin Theroux's spokesperson and clarified that the entire premise of Angelina dating Jennifer's former partner is fabricated and has no truth behind it.