After splitting with his wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt is reportedly single. The acclaimed actor is currently busy with movie projects and trying to spend more time with his six children. That being said, a recent report allegedly talked about his next partner and how she will not be from the entertainment background.

The 54-year-old Brad Pitt has a long history of getting involved with someone who hails from the movie industry. Over the years, Brad was involved with several of his co-stars, including Robin Givens, Jill Schoelen, and Juliette Lewis. In addition to this, he was also engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow. He later got married to Friends TV series star Jennifer Aniston, and after splitting from her, he got in a high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie.

However, Brad Pitt's friend believes that if the Fight Club movie star will ever get married, it will not be with a celebrity.

"I can't see Brad dating someone super famous again, I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile," revealed an insider to The Post.

As of now, Brad Pitt's immediate focus is his children and his move projects. He is reportedly not worried about dating anyone in the near future.

"He's focused on his children, his work and wanting to have some sense of normalcy. He's dating casually but, for the foreseeable future, everything is about the kids."

The source further claimed that even if Brad Pitt decides to date someone or decides to marry for the third time, it is highly likely that they have a low-profile marriage.

"Brad comes from a very traditional family, he's very close to his parents, Jane and Bill, and his brother and sister are both married with families. I could see him marrying again, but it will be a much more low-key relationship," added the alleged insider.

As of now, an official comment by Brad Pitt's representative is awaited.

Since his split with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has made only two public statements and is trying to stay quiet for the sake of his six children. As a matter of fact, he will never say anything bad about his estranged wife Angelina as a mother.