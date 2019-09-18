Actor Angad Bedi will appear as a lawyer in AltBalaji's courtroom drama 'The Verdict' where he will be seen portraying the character one of India's finest criminal lawyers Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala. This would be the first time Angad will be seen portraying the role of a lawyer onscreen. The actor is also soon to be seen in the much-anticipated Zoya Factor along with Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing the titular character Zoya whereas Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi will be seen playing the role of professional cricketers. The film is a romantic sports drama where Sonam is considered to be the lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

This would be the second time Angad Bedi will be seen reviving his character of a cricketer onscreen. His first portrayal of a cricketer was seen in Amazon Prime Originals and India's first web show on OTT platform Inside Edge. It's being said Angad's persona in the film will be of a stylish cricketer who loves wearing high-end branded clothes. Angad's stylist, who is a close associate of Karan Johar, came to his rescue.

In a tryst to help, Pooja Shetty and Aarti Shetty - the producers and Johar's long time friends, KJo graciously offered his outfits to Angad that were used in the film to style him. Karan has huge collection of some of the best brands and he upfront asked the stylist to give his clothes to Angad to look suave and dashing. So in all the scenes where Angad is not in the jersey, he will be seen wearing KJo's clothes which comprise of brands like Gucci, Ballenciaga, Tom Ford and others. Angad and Karan share a great bonding and have a lot of common friends including the former's wife Neha. But this is the start of their professional bonding as well. Angad will soon star in Dharma Productions' Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, which is produced by Dharma.

Speaking about it, Angad said, "My character needed several different looks like formals, athleisure, layers etc. So we put together a range of high-end brands to give the character a look that would best deem fit. Karan was kind enough to allow us to source clothes from his wardrobe. He is a style icon and the character I'm playing, Robin needed aesthetic of the fashion sense Karan has in his personal life. My producers, Aarti and Pooja Shetty put together looks from his personal wardrobe."