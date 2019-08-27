From playing a lawyer in the upcoming show Verdict to a cricketer in Inside Edge 2 to an Army man in Gunjan Saxena biopic, there's a gamut of roles Angad Bedi is dabbling with. But when he signed Zoya Factor, he did it for his sheer love for cricket. The actor is all set to smash the ball out of the park, with his ace act in the movie. The film based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel by the same name stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor.

Angad plays a crucial part in the Indian cricket team in the film and the movie takes the audience into the psyche of the cricket team. As far as his look goes, Angad underwent a series of trials and changes before nailing the final ones for the film based on what his character is.

Angad says, "He is a gregarious and magnetic character. My character Robin has the bad boy charm. He is the super star of the team. He is passionate and dedicated about his game. But he gets insecure and the consequences make him human and real. The players look up to him. He has groomed people and everyone around wants to emulate him. Abhishek has given a complex behaviour pattern to explore. I love the graph of the character - glory, dejection, failure, success. He is very different from my personality and I understand the psyche of a sportsperson and all these emotions came alive to me while playing this character."

Talking about the look, the actor adds, "The look is snazzy and it is a very contemporary look which will relatable to all the millennials. My character is meant to be high on fashion, wears high end branded clothes, he likes flashy cars because he is so popular. He has a fan following, he makes no bones about being the superstar of the team."