Aneet Padda is the absolute flavor of the season, ever since Saiyaara was released in theaters and went on to become a big theatrical hit. Bollywood enthusiasts are obsessed with Aneet and her simplistic girl-next-door vibe and, for the longest time, have been wondering about what her next move would be. After a lot of speculation, it seems like there is an answer to that burning question. The young actress will be seen headlining Maddock Films' upcoming project, Shakti Shalini, a film that was initially supposed to have Kiara Advani as the lead.

There was initially a lot of excitement around Kiara headlining the project, but for the last few months, the news of her getting replaced started to float. On platforms like Reddit and X, there was also speculation about Kiara being replaced after the theatrical failure of War 2. However, there were a lot of guesses on who would be replacing her in this big-budget Maddock release. The news is now confirmed that the film will have Aneet as the leading lady.

Maddock confirmed the news and made the announcement with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Thamma.' Both these films are a part of the horror-comedy universe that Maddock is crafting.

Ever since the news spread, there has been a discourse on Reddit about Aneet bagging the film.

A comment on the discourse read, "This movie will prove Aneet's capability as an actor she really has to work hard for this on her skills." Another comment read, "If she actually pulls it off, we might finally have a proper Gen Z actor going full-on mainstream in the making. Super exciteddd for this one!"

A Reddit user mentioned, "Maddock deserves the credit here. Giving a solo lead film part of a franchise to a non-nepo who is just 1 film old is indeed a great thing," while another wrote, "Weirdly feels like I want this girl to pull it off, like a personal win if she does. And I am not even a Gen Z. Hope she is able to properly train well for the part, and the script is good."

There were also comments like, "I just wish it works out. Because she is an outsider, she won't be getting many chances like nepos. It is do or die for her," and "So many people on her side, getting good roles in the beginning itself, the audience liking her...really, really lucky."

Aneet has so far impressed the audience with her performances in projects like 'Big Girls Don't Cry' and 'Saiyaara.' On the other hand, it is being speculated that Aneet is probably dating her co-star Ahaan Panday; neither star has confirmed the news, but neither have they denied it.