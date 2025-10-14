Cinephiles have always rooted for their favourite on-screen couple to get together in real life as well, while some of those wishes have really come true, several others have not. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday won the hearts of people with their debut film 'Saiyaara' directed by Mohit Suri. Their chemistry in the film was absolutely palpable; Bollywood lovers were elated to see the ease with which they portrayed their characters. Soon after the film was released, their fans started hoping for the two to get together in real life. Whether that has happened or not is not known, but Ahaan was present at Aneet's 23rd birthday celebration- a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Rumour has it that Ahaan and Aneet are seeing each other in real life. The two have been spotted together in and around the city and also share a wonderful bond. On the occasion of Aneet's birthday, Ahaan took to his social media accounts to wish his rumoured lady love. While he did not write anything, by sharing pictures of them attending a Coldplay concert together, he made it evident that they are friends beyond the screen and promotions.

Coming to Aneet's birthday video that has gone viral, Ahaan is seen feeding her birthday cake. Netizens have been going gaga over it and have tons to say.

A comment on the Reddit post read, "Dude wanted to lean in for a kiss but stopped", while another read, "Good girl and bad boy trope is screaming in this vid lol" to which a netizen replied saying, "Whatever they look so hot together. Even makers of saiyaara know they give good girl bad boy vibes . And they milked it."

An Internet user mentioned, "They are Krish and Vaani in every universe ! My boy didn't even dress up this much for his film premiere but for his gf's bday" while another wrote, "He actually dressed up lol! Cute couple" to which someone replied saying, "Nothing's hotter than when guys put in the effort!"

There were comments like, "Damn the stare; and she got shy in the end....chemistry is definitely there", "One thing is clear he is obsessed with her", and "HOT, Ahaan is looking super hot. And they make a legit Hot couple."

Of course, the two have not come out in public and acknowledged the rumours, but they have not denied them either. Their first film together, 'Saiyaara', has gone on to break several records, and now netizens are keen on seeing Aneet and Ahaan share screen space together yet again.