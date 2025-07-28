Ahaan Panday is the raging heartthrob of Bollywood at the moment and has been garnering a lot of fame, love, and attention after his debut film, 'Saiyaara,' released in theaters. Even though Ahaan was always fairly well-known for being Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's younger brother, fans seem to want to know a little more about him with every passing day. His fans and followers have finally found a secret Instagram account of his, and while there were suspicions about whether it is actually him, his followers list gives off the fact that Ahaan runs the account.

On Monday, Ahaan made the headlines after fans were able to trace his private Instagram account, which is by the name of Ahaan Panday and has the user ID of panday.ahaan. The profile picture is of a dog playing a guitar and is a private profile. The bio says "do it from love".

While the account follows 1,603 accounts, the account is followed by 505 followers, and so far, there have been 206 posts made.

Ahaan has so far not confirmed whether or not he has a secret Instagram account. However, his followers list gives off the fact that this account must be run by him. The account is followed by Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F, Tara Sutaria and his co-star Aneet Padda, to name a few, and it is also followed by Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani.

This would not be the first time that a Bollywood actor has had a private Instagram account. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor too have admitted to having secret Instagram accounts for their close friends and family. Even Ranbir Kapoor is known to have a secret profile that he uses to keep track of things, and Alia Bhatt had previously confirmed the rumours about the same.

Going back to Ahaan, he had a successful Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' where he was cast opposite Aneet Padda. The film was released under Yash Raj Films' banner and so far has been churning great numbers at the box office.