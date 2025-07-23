Actor Ahaan Panday is currently basking in the success of his recently released debut film, Saiyaara. The young and budding star made his big-screen debut last Friday, and ever since, the film has created quite a buzz online. Moviegoers have flocked to theaters and are going gaga over Ahaan's look and performance.

Several videos that have surfaced online show audiences swooning over his on-screen presence. Some clips even show fans dancing and going shirtless inside theaters, clearly overwhelmed by Ahaan's performance.

However, not everyone seems impressed. A section of social media users has slammed Gen Z for overhyping the film, calling it slow and boring. Some even went as far as comparing the film to a virus.

Netizens also took a dig at the film's PR strategy, accusing the makers of shoddy promotions and overhyping the project online.

While Saiyaara has received a mixed response, Ahaan continues to remain in the spotlight. The newcomer, who is the nephew of 1980s star Chunky Panday, may be new to the big screen, but he's no stranger to the internet. He has often appeared on his sister Alanna Panday's YouTube channel and has had a consistent social media presence for years.

In one such video, Ahaan is seen chatting with Alanna about his hair care routine. When asked what shampoo he uses, he casually replies that he doesn't shampoo at all—but then fumbles and admits to using Head & Shoulders. He also says he doesn't use any conditioner.

This clip was widely shared across social media, and netizens didn't hold back. He was trolled left, right, and centre for trying to appear 'innocent' and 'middle class'.

Contrary to what Ahaan mentioned, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a video and photo of Ahaan getting a haircut from him. Take a look:

For the unversed, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim is known for styling top stars like Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Sharma.

Naturally, the internet had a field day. Ahaan faced backlash for pretending to use basic hair products while regularly visiting high-end salons.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara, which stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues to dominate at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has already shattered records in its opening week. The total collection by Tuesday stood at ₹132.25 crore, with an impressive 46.39% Hindi occupancy even on a weekday.