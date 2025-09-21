New couple alert! Debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with Saiyaara, are reportedly dating in real life. The film, which shattered box-office records despite featuring newcomers, showcased their magnetic on-screen chemistry, something fans couldn't stop gushing over. Now, reports suggest that their on-screen romance has turned off-screen.

However, the couple has not confirmed the news.

According to Deccan Chronicle, a source close to producer Aditya Chopra revealed that Ahaan and Aneet's bond grew stronger during the shoot of Saiyaara. Initially, the duo connected as friends, with Ahaan offering support to Aneet. Over time, their friendship blossomed into something more.

While netizens have been speculating for weeks, industry insiders claim that the duo has been advised to keep their relationship under wraps. As per a Times of India report, Aditya Chopra believes that announcing their romance publicly might affect their promising careers. Both actors are already signed on for multiple projects under the production house, and maintaining discretion is seen as strategically important at this stage.

Adding fuel to dating rumours, Ahaan and Aneet were recently spotted at Mumbai's Mount Mary Church, where they lit candles and shared a quiet moment together. Post Saiyaara's release, they've been seen on shopping outings, at family gatherings, and on other occasions, further fueling speculation about their growing closeness.

As the news went viral, netizens are of the view that this is again a PR-driven activity for publicity to stay relevant.

A user wrote, "They are recycling marketing strategies. 2 new debutants, hit movie, same company, same strategy."

Another mentioned, "3 posts on this sub just today about them dating. So much for keeping it "private. ' Pandays are very smart with their PR, I'm just saying. This relationship is very cute and NOT PR. I'm juuuuuust saying - Pandays are very good and sly with their PR. Let's all remember that."

Work front

Aneet Padda is said to have bagged a role in the next installment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, titled Shakti Shalini.