Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus is reportedly planning to release Android Pie software to the Zenfone 5Z soon.

The company's flagship phone has made an appearance on the Geekbench performance website running Google's latest mobile OS confirming that Asus has already commenced testing.

When will Asus Zenfone 5Z get Android Pie?

Going by the previous release pattern, Asus is expected to take at least another month to fully assess the software and make sure it runs perfectly without any glitches that might affect the performance and the user experience of the device.

During the Zenfone 5Z review period, I had tested the device on the Geekbench v4 mobile app and it had scored 2377 and 8,513 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Now, in the recent Geekbench mark sheet of the device with Android Pie, it has scored 2392 and 8,870 in respective tests. Though there is an improvement, I believe there is scope to get higher score provided the software is optimised. The company will continue the tests until it finds the right balance in performance and user experience.

Once convinced that the Android Pie is bug-free and fully optimised; the company is expected to roll-out the firmware around October-end if not early.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

Search engine giant Google has incorporated several new value-added features including latest security upgrades in Pie over the Android Oreo series.

One of the key aspects of Android Pie is the full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies.

Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

