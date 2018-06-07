Google Pixel smartphones have an unparalleled advantage of receiving the latest software updates even before they've been released publicly or on other smartphones. If you are keen on trying on new features on your smartphone and own one of the Pixel smartphones, be it Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, you're in luck.

Google has rolled out Android P beta 2 for all Pixel smartphones over-the-air. The OTA download process is self-explanatory and users can do it without having to break a sweat. All that users need is a secure and preferably fast Wi-Fi connected to the Pixel smartphone before initiating the download.

Users will receive a notification to install the latest developer preview of Android P, tap on that and follow the instructions to complete the installation. But the OTA update is not rolled out instantly, so if patience is not your best suit, then there's an alternate method.

Owners of Google Pixel smartphones can sideload the third Android P Developer Preview on their smartphones. If you're unaware of the process of sideloading a software on a smartphone, here are the step-by-step instructions:

It is important that users take a backup of their smartphone before sideloading any software as it might result in loss of data. The phones must be fully charged or at least 75 percent before initiating the process. At any time, if the instructions are not followed correctly, there's a possibility of bricking the device so readers are advised to proceed with caution.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

How to sideload Android P Beta 2 on Pixel phones

Step 1: Download the OTA file from Android P Developer Preview page for your Pixel model on the PC.

Step 2: Boot your Pixel smartphone into Recovery mode. Do so by holding down the Power button and Volume down button simultaneously until you see Bootloader page.

Step 3: Use volume buttons to scroll down to Recovery mode and press the power button to select. Once you see an Android with an exclamation mark, press the Power button and Volume up button to enter Recovery mode.

Step 4: Navigate to Apply update from ADB. Make sure you have the ADB (available here) and Fastboot tools (available here) and connect the Pixel to a computer using the tools installed.

Step 5: Now you need to sideload the OTA file. On Windows, make sure the Command Prompt is directed to the ADB tools folder and type adb sideload. On MacOS or Linux, use the Terminal for the same function and use the command ./adb sideload.

Step 6: If done right, you'll the sideload and installation in process. Sit back and wait for the OTA to install successfully. Once you are in Recovery Mode, restart the phone using the power button and you're all set to start using Android P Developer Preview 3 on your Pixel.

(Via: 9to5Google)