Samsung's Galaxy A8 (2016) model got Android Nougat in May last year and now it has come to light that the company is planning to roll out Google's latest Android Oreo to the popular mid-range phone soon.

The Galaxy A8 (model number: SM-A810F) with Android Oreo has received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification, which means Samsung has the official nod to deploy the software to the aforementioned device.

When will Galaxy A8 (2016) get Android Oreo?

Usually, when smartphones get certified by Wi-Fi Alliance or any other telecom regulatory agencies, they get new software in a matter of weeks. So, Galaxy A8(2018) owners can expect to get to experience Google's chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured OS as early as June end or early July.

Android Oreo: Key features you should know

A notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops

New biometric security options allow the user to disable fingerprint reader if an unregistered fingerprint tries to open the phone more than a pre-set number of attempts

Smart Text Selection will improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognise sectionson the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation

It also comes with the picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to multi-task, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call

Google's latest Android June security patch

Samsung has also integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining

It also comes with improved font size, colour, and other settings for better Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more

