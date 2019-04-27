For the last few days, cricketer Andre Russell's wife and a popular Jamaican model Jassym Lora has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism from her haters who went on to throw nasty comments on her social media posts. But Jassym didn't let go the chance to openly address the trolls for being disrespectful towards her.

Jassym sent out a hard-hitting message on her Instagram which was no less than a tight slap on the trollers' faces. "Social Media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it," she posted a note on Instagram.

Jassym, who has been married to his long-time boyfriend Andre Russell since 2016, is currently in India for the ongoing IPL 2019 season and has been a constant support to her husband who has been winning matches for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on his own at a brisk rate.

A few days ago, Russell and his wife Jassym Lora's cozy video had gone viral on the internet which was shared by Jassym in her Instagram story section. In the video, Russell and Jassym were seen cuddling and kissing each other multiple times in the most romantic way ever.

Jassym had posted the video with a caption saying, "kisses for my cham!" In another Instagram story, Russell jokingly replied to the video saying, "get a room" which floored many of their fans over their social media PDA.

Both Russell and Jassym are very active on social media and like to interact with their fans and often treat them with their sizzling pictures. Jassym often accompanies Russell to the cricket stadium and can be seen cheering for her husband wearing the KKR jersey.

