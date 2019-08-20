In a tragic incident, a six-year-old student at a school in Andhra Pradesh died after a prank went horribly wrong while he was locked in a toilet for a few hours.

The victim, identified as Harshvardhan, was a student of Class 1 at a government school in Punganur in the Chittoor district. Reports state that the incident took place on August 17. The boy who was already suffering from high fever had gone to the washroom but was locked from the outside. He was found at 9 am on August 17.

The boy could not open the door and began crying. "The boy had gone to use the bathroom. He was found unconscious inside with the door locked from outside. The hostel warden, who opened the door after hearing some noise from the restroom, rushed him to a local government hospital where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment," Arun Kumar, the Punganur Police Station House Officer was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The doctors feel that the boy's fever could have worsened when he was in the washroom. The News Minute reports that the boy's family staged a protest outside the school demanding that the accused be brought to justice.

An inquiry has been launched by the Education Department.