Incidents of rape are not uncommon in India, which is a shocking tragedy. In yet another shocker from Andhra Pradesh, a man was arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter repeatedly over the past few months. The incident took place in Visakhapatnam and the man was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Sunday.

The man, a trader by profession, was angry with her daughter for spending too much time on mobile. He then started raping her, who is only 15. The accused is believed to have sexually assaulted the minor several times in the past few months.

Accused arrested after complaint

The girl was living alone with her father as the mother had gone to her parents' house for treatment five months ago. The daughter was taking care of her ailing father, when the accused indulged in the shameful act.

After keeping mum for the longest time, the girl opened up to her teacher, who then called the accused to confront him. The minor's father apologised, but the teacher along with the girl lodged a police complaint against the accused on Saturday. The girl was then sent for medical examination. A probe has been ordered.