Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday condemned the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The Jana Sena leader took to 'X' on Wednesday to condemn the arrest and appeal to the Bangladeshi government to stop atrocities on Hindus.

"Let's all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by the Bangladesh police. We urge and plead with the Bangladeshi Govt under Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus," posted the actor-turned-politician.

He reminded the government in Dhaka that the Indian Army shed its blood for the formation of Bangladesh.

"The Indian Army's blood was spilled. Our resources had been spent and our Army jawans' lives had been lost for Bangladesh's formation," he wrote. "We are deeply disturbed by the way our Hindu brothers and sisters are being targeted," Pawan Kalyan added.

He had made a similar comment last month while greetings Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Diwali.

"My heartfelt Diwali greetings to Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Especially for Hindus in Bangladesh, may Lord Ram give you the strength and courage to face the situation you are in. We all in Bharat are looking forward for your safety and stability and you are there in our prayers," he wrote.

The Jana Sena leader also hoped that the world community and global leaders would reach out to Hindus who are being persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Today on Diwali day, let's all pray for the safety of Hindus who are getting persecuted in both Bangladesh and Pakistan. May Dharma be restored in their lands," Pawan Kalyan added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reacted to a song by a child from Pakistan.

"This song by a Hindu child from Pakistan reflects the deep pain of the Partition. And the longing for reconnecting to the soul of Bharat," he wrote in his comment on a post.

(With inputs from IANS)